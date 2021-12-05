The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Southern by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,921,000 after buying an additional 20,041 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,556,000 after buying an additional 49,097 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern by 5.0% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Southern by 31.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,274,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,661,000 after buying an additional 549,661 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,347 shares of company stock worth $5,735,871. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

Southern stock opened at $62.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $67.54. The company has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

