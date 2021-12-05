Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 4,000 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 89.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,362,000. Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after buying an additional 11,490 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,432,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000.

BATS IYT opened at $262.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.37. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

