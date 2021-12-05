600 Shares in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Acquired by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Crane by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Crane by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Crane in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

Shares of CR opened at $98.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $71.33 and a 12 month high of $108.67.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

