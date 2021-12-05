Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 42.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 55,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $116.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.16. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $88.20 and a 12 month high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.16%.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,174,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $1,504,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,405. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

