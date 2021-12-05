Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.37 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in KLA by 32.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA by 7.1% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 0.9% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 10.7% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.65.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,890 shares of company stock worth $5,496,442 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KLAC opened at $400.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $252.02 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The stock has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $372.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.16.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

