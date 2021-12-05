ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Raised by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $364,105,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,555 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $51,014,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $51,953,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,259,057 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $381,175,000 after purchasing an additional 753,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $71.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $77.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.95.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

