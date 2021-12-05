Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000.

BATS:ACES opened at $67.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.66.

