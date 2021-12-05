Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after purchasing an additional 366,114 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,967,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,941,000 after purchasing an additional 102,256 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,109,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,542,000 after purchasing an additional 682,522 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,644,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,910,000 after purchasing an additional 62,430 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,491,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,730,000 after purchasing an additional 866,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWO stock opened at $283.43 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $339.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $305.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.40.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.