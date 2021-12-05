Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,487 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $71.26 on Friday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $64.82 and a 1-year high of $73.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.10.

