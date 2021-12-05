Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 65,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 83,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $50.82 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.68.

