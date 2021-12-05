Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR opened at $73.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.94. The firm has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

In related news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KKR shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.18.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

