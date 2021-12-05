Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 29,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.89.

Shares of AJG opened at $165.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.17. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $112.92 and a 12-month high of $168.50.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

