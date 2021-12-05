Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.65 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will announce earnings per share of ($2.65) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.05). Ascendis Pharma A/S posted earnings per share of ($3.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year earnings of ($8.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.57) to ($7.30). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($9.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.10) to ($6.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.70) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on ASND. Bank of America cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,945,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,453 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,557,000 after acquiring an additional 581,559 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,832,000 after acquiring an additional 510,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,469,000 after acquiring an additional 424,732 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $135.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.96. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $183.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 0.74.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

