Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Safehold by 106.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Safehold by 8.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Safehold by 23.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 10,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Safehold by 18.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after buying an additional 16,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Safehold by 27.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 13,192 shares during the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 13,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.29 per share, with a total value of $999,968.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 914,627 shares of company stock valued at $68,912,577 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $71.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41 and a beta of -0.31. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.36 and a 1 year high of $95.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.77.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.01.

Safehold Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

