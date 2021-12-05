-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). VBI Vaccines reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.22). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 9,290.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,707,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $8,961,702.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter worth $2,718,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,205,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 474,907 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 1,103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 484,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 443,993 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 703.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 460,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 402,895 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 238,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBIV stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 4.49. VBI Vaccines has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $614.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.94.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

