Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $995,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TT. Stephens boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

Shares of TT stock opened at $193.30 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $137.08 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

