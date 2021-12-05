Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 13.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,294,991,000 after acquiring an additional 21,329,607 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth approximately $270,982,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,484,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263,835 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 314.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.92.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

