Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $109.07 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $114.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.53.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

