Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 3,900 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $736,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933,523 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at about $89,836,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858,742 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $293,529,000 after purchasing an additional 972,443 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 48.2% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,276,171 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,595,000 after purchasing an additional 740,709 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 55.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,983,829 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $119,923,000 after purchasing an additional 708,094 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

NYSE:AEM opened at $48.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.79. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $76.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.93 and its 200 day moving average is $59.18.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.03%.

AEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. National Bankshares lowered Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.19.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.