Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Stake Boosted by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 24.8% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth $102,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth $152,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

In related news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SBH opened at $19.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

