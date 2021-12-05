Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,009 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 20.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,368,000 after buying an additional 11,076 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 58.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after buying an additional 65,270 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $2,377,222.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $502,252.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 150,524 shares of company stock worth $6,346,034 over the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OMI opened at $40.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.54. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $49.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

