DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

DD stock opened at $75.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.54 and a 52 week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

