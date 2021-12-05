Clear Street Markets LLC Has $395,000 Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DKS. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Barclays upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

DKS stock opened at $110.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.21 and a 200-day moving average of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

