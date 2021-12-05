Clear Street Markets LLC Has $388,000 Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 57.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Eaton by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Eaton by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETN. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $166.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.13. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $113.79 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.03%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

