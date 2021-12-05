Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,465,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,186,000 after purchasing an additional 276,402 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,041,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,861,000 after purchasing an additional 298,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,732,000 after purchasing an additional 249,484 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,295,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,617,000 after purchasing an additional 174,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,994,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,902,000 after acquiring an additional 23,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $36.78 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.11.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.