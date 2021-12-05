Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Acquired by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 303,000.0% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Shares of AM stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 3.08. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 130.43%.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.42.

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $78,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.