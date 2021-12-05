Clear Street Markets LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SKT. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 111,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 13.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $106,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SKT opened at $19.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.72, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.93. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $22.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.96 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,459.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SKT shares. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

