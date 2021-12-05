Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 16.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,095,000 after acquiring an additional 97,239 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,385,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,830,000 after acquiring an additional 189,746 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,082,000 after acquiring an additional 258,217 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Biogen by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,187,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Biogen in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.91.

BIIB stock opened at $223.92 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.72 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.72.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

