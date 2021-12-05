First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 75.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,229 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $101.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.67. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $89.02 and a 52-week high of $119.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.