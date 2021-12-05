Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,318,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,043,000 after buying an additional 46,674 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after buying an additional 32,196 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 254,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,499,000 after buying an additional 19,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 774,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,379,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.91 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $83.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.75.

