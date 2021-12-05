CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 2,792.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSSC opened at $63.86 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $51.16 and a 52-week high of $71.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.53 and its 200 day moving average is $64.81.

