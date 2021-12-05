CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 250 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BC. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter worth $46,314,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 41.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,277,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,216,000 after acquiring an additional 372,764 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter worth $30,976,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 27.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,395,000 after acquiring an additional 282,358 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1,293.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 214,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,378,000 after acquiring an additional 199,200 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.89. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $73.07 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.93.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

