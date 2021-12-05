CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1,310.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 51,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,088 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock opened at $223.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.86. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $171.33 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada cut Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.23.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

