Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 745,800 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the October 31st total of 604,400 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Novanta by 77.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Novanta during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $162.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.78 and its 200-day moving average is $148.04. Novanta has a one year low of $115.58 and a one year high of $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.06 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

