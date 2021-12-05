Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,307 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $243.84 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $154.26 and a one year high of $314.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total value of $35,653,763.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.18, for a total transaction of $85,199.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,403 shares of company stock worth $47,886,587 in the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.67.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

