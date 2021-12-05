RPC Group (LON:RPC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $792.59

RPC Group PLC (LON:RPC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 792.59 ($10.36) and traded as high as GBX 792.80 ($10.36). RPC Group shares last traded at GBX 792.60 ($10.36), with a volume of 4,135,899 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 792.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 792.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.15.

About RPC Group (LON:RPC)

RPC Group Plc operates as a plastic product design and engineering company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Packaging and Non-Packaging. The Packaging segment designs plastic packaging for end markets, including the food, beverage, personal care, and healthcare markets; and designs and manufactures other plastic products, such as containers for surface coatings comprising paint pots and vaping accessories.

