YouGov (LON:YOU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,270.77

YouGov plc (LON:YOU)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,270.77 ($16.60) and traded as high as GBX 1,559.60 ($20.38). YouGov shares last traded at GBX 1,550 ($20.25), with a volume of 78,788 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on YOU shares. Liberum Capital cut YouGov to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,455 ($19.01) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price objective on shares of YouGov in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of YouGov in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price objective on shares of YouGov in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,356.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,270.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 150.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from YouGov’s previous dividend of $5.00. YouGov’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

