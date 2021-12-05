HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar Sells 1,547 Shares

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $54,732.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average is $29.81. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $38.49.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of HP by 8.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 176,851 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,907 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in HP by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in HP by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,051,715 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,751,000 after purchasing an additional 91,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in HP by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 44,294 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

