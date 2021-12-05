Short Interest in Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Grows By 20.7%

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,900 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the October 31st total of 498,800 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 443,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of Palisade Bio stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. Palisade Bio has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $16.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Palisade Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $7,427,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Palisade Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $968,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palisade Bio by 595.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 146,855 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Palisade Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palisade Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Palisade Bio Company Profile

Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.

