PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Stock Price Down 0.7%

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE) shares traded down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.30 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.35 ($0.06). 5,261,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 15,429,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.38 ($0.06).

The company has a market cap of £171.54 million and a PE ratio of -10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 19.92 and a quick ratio of 18.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.63.

PowerHouse Energy Group Company Profile (LON:PHE)

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc designs, delivers, and licenses plastic regeneration processes to generate hydrogen and electrical energy systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Distributed Modular Generation (DMG) technology, a proprietary design which converts calorific waste streams into synthetic gas.

