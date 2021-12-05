Raymond Joseph Chess Sells 2,000 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Stock

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $107,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.05. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $57.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 24.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 19.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $209,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $210,000. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

