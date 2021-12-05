Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) Short Interest Update

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $724,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,382,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $965,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,895,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $444,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Medicus Sciences Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

