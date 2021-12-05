Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) General Counsel Sells $14,101.50 in Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) General Counsel John J. Fry sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $14,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average of $52.08. Quanterix Co. has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Quanterix by 20.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Quanterix by 3.3% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Quanterix by 755.3% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 135,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 119,872 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Quanterix by 13.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the third quarter worth approximately $423,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

