Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Major Shareholder Purchases $12,074.13 in Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $12,074.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alzamend Neuro stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $33.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALZN shares. Univest Sec started coverage on Alzamend Neuro in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on Alzamend Neuro in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

