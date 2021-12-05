Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.54

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.54 and traded as high as $7.63. Crown Crafts shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 37,734 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $75.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.54.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.43%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Crown Crafts by 6.3% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 489,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 10.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 22,318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 25.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 172,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 34,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 104.0% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 28,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

