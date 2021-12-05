Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.21

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.21 and traded as high as $9.39. Glencore shares last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 490,186 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on GLNCY shares. AlphaValue raised shares of Glencore from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.21.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

