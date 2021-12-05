SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,207.34

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,207.34 ($15.77) and traded as high as GBX 1,415 ($18.49). SEGRO shares last traded at GBX 1,376.50 ($17.98), with a volume of 2,682,139 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($15.35) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,385 ($18.10) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($15.35) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,266.33 ($16.54).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,298.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,207.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The company has a market cap of £16.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52.

In related news, insider Linda Yueh purchased 4,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,270 ($16.59) per share, for a total transaction of £59,893.20 ($78,250.85).

SEGRO Company Profile (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

