Cynata Therapeutics Limited (ASX:CYP) Insider Buys A$30,540.00 in Stock

Cynata Therapeutics Limited (ASX:CYP) insider Stewart Washer acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.51 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of A$30,540.00 ($21,814.29).

About Cynata Therapeutics

Cynata Therapeutics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes a proprietary mesenchymal stem cell technology under the Cymerus brand for human therapeutic use in Australia. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate is CYP-001, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of graft versus host disease.

