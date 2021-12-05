Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Director Sells $25,102.71 in Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $25,102.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Loews stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day moving average is $55.53. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $59.39.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of L. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 13,133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,225,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,215,743 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,799,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Loews by 521.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after acquiring an additional 359,872 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Loews by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,033,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,725,000 after acquiring an additional 325,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Loews by 632.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 311,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,023,000 after acquiring an additional 268,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.