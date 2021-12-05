Insider Buying: Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Director Buys 2,200 Shares of Stock

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Director Raj Rajgopal bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $23,606.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Vuzix stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. Vuzix Co. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $603.87 million, a PE ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.72.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 191.37% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 million. Vuzix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VUZI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vuzix by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 33,885 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vuzix by 644.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 21,757 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vuzix by 118.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 130,926 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. 41.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.