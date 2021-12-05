Insider Buying: Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Director Buys 2,200 Shares of Stock

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Director Raj Rajgopal bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $23,606.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Vuzix stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. Vuzix Co. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $603.87 million, a PE ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.72.
Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 191.37% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 million. Vuzix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.
About Vuzix
Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.
